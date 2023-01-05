"It’s over for AEW’s Women’s division" - Wrestling world convinced about Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) debuting following major tease on Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker called herself 'The Boss' amid rumors of Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, making her AEW debut.

The wrestling world on social media went wild after Baker subtly suggested that the former WWE star would debut for All Elite Wrestling next week in Los Angeles.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Baker calling herself The Boss, as the majority seemed convinced that Mone was going to be Saraya's mystery tag team partner.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Dj Cabral @DjCabral8 @SKWrestling_ The worst secret in wrestling is hinted at. Mercedes has a per appearance deal. She wants to compete all over and not be restricted. @SKWrestling_ The worst secret in wrestling is hinted at. Mercedes has a per appearance deal. She wants to compete all over and not be restricted. https://t.co/pgKENV5qIF

Moonlight Graham @ReeceKelleyG



Brace for impact. Mercedes Moné is coming.



Britt Baker said she’s the “BOSS” and the IWC is going to melt to the ground next Wednesday 🤣Brace for impact. Mercedes Moné is coming. #AEWDynamite Britt Baker said she’s the “BOSS” and the IWC is going to melt to the ground next Wednesday 🤣Brace for impact. Mercedes Moné is coming. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/mbfv3fPZCw

Dave Langer @davelanger2k @Fightful Saraya will be like my partner will be mone(y) and you can bank on that. @Fightful Saraya will be like my partner will be mone(y) and you can bank on that.

Muath Hisham @hisham_muath @Fightful I wish they made it surprise until next week @Fightful I wish they made it surprise until next week

Abraham Gonzalez @abeG718 @LVFightShop that feels like a double or nothing type match that feels like a double or nothing type match @LVFightShop 👀👀👀 that feels like a double or nothing type match

🖤Krissy @KrissC7 @LVFightShop The way they keep talking about how they are the homegrown it’s beautifully set up for new vs old. I noticed the wink too. @LVFightShop The way they keep talking about how they are the homegrown it’s beautifully set up for new vs old. I noticed the wink too.

Later during the same episode of Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that Mone (Sasha Banks) was not going to be her tag team partner.

During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, she chose former AEW World Women's Champion Toni Storm as her partner for the upcoming tag team match. Toni and Saraya will fight Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team match.

Fans were quick to take note of Hikaru Shida's expressions during the segment, as Saraya refused to pick her. The former AEW Women's World Champion didn't seem impressed by Saraya's decision.

Mone is currently in Japan after making her debut for NJPW x STARDOM at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Could Hikaru Shida potentially bring in Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) as her mystery partner? Sound off in the comment section

