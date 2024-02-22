"It’s almost time" - Former WWE champion trains in the ring ahead of rumored return after 270+ days

AEW recently announced Dynamite: Big Business for March 13, 2024. Reports have indicated that an injured former WWE champion may debut in the Tony Khan-led company on the show. The name in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Mone has been rumored to sign with AEW for months. She has consistently teased returning to the ring as part of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Moreover, Dynamite: Big Business' theme is centered around money, which has been a significant part of the former RAW Women's Champion's on-screen character.

The Boss last wrestled inside the ring on May 21, 2023, at NJPW Strong Resurgence. On Instagram, Mone posted a video training inside the squared circle and thanked the people involved in the process. She also teased that it was almost time for her comeback:

"Thank you @flatbackstraining. For being a safe space to do what I love most. For reminding me who da f**k I am. For welcoming me and making me better with every training session. For being a school that all wrestlers can be proud of. For going above and beyond for a young vet like this Brooklyn Girl. For being there for me when I didn’t know where to start again. And reigniting my mind, body, and passion. It’s almost time," she posted.

Ex-WWE name Madison Rayne returned on AEW Dynamite

While Mercedes Mone's pro wrestling future remains unclear, another former WWE name, Madison Rayne, recently returned to AEW programming.

Rayne competed in the Stamford-based company in 2018 as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament under the Ashley Rayne moniker. She signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and has since played the dual role of talent and coach.

Since signing with AEW, she has worked with top names like Britt Baker and WWE Superstar Jade Cargill. Rayne faced Deonna Purrazzo on the latest episode of Dynamite. Purrazzo picked up a win over the veteran ahead of her AEW Women's World Title match at Revolution 2024.

