"It’s all too clear now"

A WWE legend recently revealed that he'll be unable to appear at AEW Revolution for Sting's last match against Nicholas & Mathew Jackson (The Young Bucks).

The name in question is none other than Kevin Nash, who recently spoke on his podcast about The Icon's final match at Revolution. The former WWE Champion revealed that he asked WWE to allow him to appear at the Revolution PPV; however, the Stamford-based company rejected his request. Nash noted that it was mainly due to his current positioning within the WWE.

On Twitter, a fan shared his thoughts on Nash's comments on his Kliq THIS podcast:

"Kevin Nash revealed he is employed by WWE so he is unable to attend Sting's retirement match. He asked for permission and got denied. I would assume other podcasters are under contract as well. I'm looking at you Eric Bischoff. You're being a little obvious buddy."

Eric Bischoff gets honest about Sting's retirement feud in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is not a fan of Sting's retirement angle in AEW that involves the Vigilante and Darby Allin against Nicholas & Mathew Jackson (The Young Bucks).

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his honest thoughts on the retirement angle:

"First of all, it’s not a story. I’m going to make one thing perfectly f**king clear. I’ve heard — and I get the biggest kick out of this, the people on social media. ‘Oh, did you watch the match? There’s a story in the match.’ Here’s what I’m talking about [with] a story. I’m talking about a consistent, episodic narrative. An arc that keeps me coming back, because what I saw last week left me compelled to make sure that I watched this week because I want to see what’s going to happen. That’s how television is supposed to work, by the way. It’s not a new idea," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

The Icon and Darby Allin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Titles at the Revolution PPV event against The Young Bucks. It will be interesting to see the outcome as it is the final match of Sting's illustrious career in professional wrestling.

Do you want to see Sting retire as an AEW Tag Team Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

