  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "It's my dream"- Mercedes Mone wants to have one more match against 7-time WWE champion

"It's my dream"- Mercedes Mone wants to have one more match against 7-time WWE champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:58 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (source: The CEO's X account)

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in AEW. However, she wants to have one more match with a former WWE champion.

Ad

Before Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW, she wrestled for WWE for several years under the ring name Sasha Banks. She started her run in the Stamford-based promotion under the NXT banner. During this time, she was involved in a feud with Bayley. The two of them locked horns at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in what is considered one of the greatest women's matches in WWE history. Over the next few years, these two women would compete again several times.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent Q&A session on social media, a fan asked The CEO if she would have one more match with Bayley. The TBS Champion replied that it's her dream to have one more match against The Role Model before she retires.

"It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have."
Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Vince Russo makes a serious claim about Mercedes Mone

Since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force inside and outside the promotion. She has won several titles outside the Jacksonville-based promotion and has established herself as a big star in women's wrestling. However, a former WWE writer recently made a serious claim about her title wins.

Speaking on his Coach & Bro podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan is probably paying a 100 grand to these promotions to make The CEO their champion.

Ad
"Coach, think about this, because you know this is happening. Whatever belt she is getting from whatever outside organization, how much is Tony Khan paying that organization for? I bet you he is paying 100 grand at least to put one of those on her. I guarantee you," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if fans will get to witness another Mercedes Mone vs. Bayley classic in the future.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications