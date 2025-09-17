"It's my dream"- Mercedes Mone wants to have one more match against 7-time WWE champion

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in AEW. However, she wants to have one more match with a former WWE champion.Before Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW, she wrestled for WWE for several years under the ring name Sasha Banks. She started her run in the Stamford-based promotion under the NXT banner. During this time, she was involved in a feud with Bayley. The two of them locked horns at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in what is considered one of the greatest women's matches in WWE history. Over the next few years, these two women would compete again several times.During a recent Q&amp;A session on social media, a fan asked The CEO if she would have one more match with Bayley. The TBS Champion replied that it's her dream to have one more match against The Role Model before she retires.&quot;It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have.&quot;Vince Russo makes a serious claim about Mercedes MoneSince arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force inside and outside the promotion. She has won several titles outside the Jacksonville-based promotion and has established herself as a big star in women's wrestling. However, a former WWE writer recently made a serious claim about her title wins.Speaking on his Coach &amp; Bro podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan is probably paying a 100 grand to these promotions to make The CEO their champion.&quot;Coach, think about this, because you know this is happening. Whatever belt she is getting from whatever outside organization, how much is Tony Khan paying that organization for? I bet you he is paying 100 grand at least to put one of those on her. I guarantee you,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see if fans will get to witness another Mercedes Mone vs. Bayley classic in the future.