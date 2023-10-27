"It’s happening," "HES BACK OH MY GOD" - Fans convinced 3-time World Heavyweight Champion has spilled the beans on WWE return

The wrestling community has been abuzz with excitement and speculation over the possible return of CM Punk to WWE, and fans are going wild as Survivor Series draws near.

Since his departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors of Punk's return have been swirling across the internet, and recent WWE programming has added more fuel to the fire. With Survivor Series set to take place in his hometown, fans are waiting to see if The Second City Saint will make a shocking comeback to the Stamford-based promotion after nine years.

The last time Punk appeared at a wrestling show was at AEW All In back in August. At the show, The Straight Edge Superstar got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, leading to his termination. This incident left fans wondering about his future in the world of wrestling.

In a recent interview, Punk was directly asked about the speculation surrounding his potential appearance at Survivor Series. He responded that the show had already sold out, making it hard to secure tickets.

This response has fans excited on Twitter, with some believing he's hinting at a surprise appearance, while others think he might just be trolling everyone.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes CM Punk should not return to WWE

CM Punk is currently one of the most significant free agents in the world of professional wrestling. Since his departure from AEW, fans have been speculating about a potential return to WWE, especially with recent teases and references on the company's programs.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran said that the former AEW Champion should not return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I gotta tell you. Here's the thing, man. If I'm CM Punk, I have created a great brand for myself. The controversy has created a great brand for CM Punk. If I'm Punk, I would be done hitching my wagons to anybody. Take that brand and do your own thing. Right after this, we got a show with EC3. If EC3 can start his own wrestling promotion with a fraction of the money Punk has, if I was Punk, my days of working for anybody would be over. The only person I'm working from here on is me," said Vince Russo. [7:04 - 8:00]

Check out the full video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Punk returns to WWE or not. In 2021, when asked about the rumors of him coming to AEW, he responded similarly by denying it.

Do you think Punk is trolling the fans with responses regarding his potential return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.