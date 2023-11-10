"It's happening. HHH just make it official" - Fans spot a possible clue in SmackDown star's Instagram post teasing WWE legend

Since last month, WWE has made multiple CM Punk references. Fans believe that he will make his return to his hometown, Chicago, at Survivor Series after superstars and commentators started randomly quoting him on live TV and social media platforms.

Stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves have referenced lines that the former WWE Superstar once said. SmackDown star Grayson Waller recently made another such reference.

On his latest Instagram post, he wrote that nobody could touch him, even on commentary, referring to Punk's infamous pipebomb promo in 2011.

"Even on commentary, nobody can touch me," wrote Grayson Waller.

Since posting this on Instagram, fans have gone into a frenzy on Twitter. Many have given their hilarious reaction to this intriguing caption.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter :

Jim Cornette thinks that CM Punk could go back to AEW

Tony Khan released CM Punk after an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

Infamously known as the 'real glass incident,' Punk told Perry not to do a spot that involved real glass, but he did it anyway. After the match, he confronted the latter, and an altercation occurred. This saw the suspension of Perry and the release of the former AEW World Champion.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette talks about the 45-year-old star who might be done with AEW and Tony Khan.

"I think he might [On if Tony Khan will reach out to CM Punk in the future] but I think that Punk is probably finished with dealing with Tony Khan in this lifetime because life is too short to have a person like that in yours. I've said that about a number of people as to why they don't exist to me in the world anymore. And I think that Punk is probably saying that about Tony Khan and or AEW," Cornette said.

With the current Survivor Series being held in Chicago, fans wonder if the Voice of the Voiceless will return to WWE.

Will the former WWE Champion return to the company in Chicago? Let us know in the comments section below.

