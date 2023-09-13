"It’s happening" - WWE Universe convinced 3-time World Heavyweight Champion will surprisingly return at Survivor Series 2023

WWE Premium Live Events have had a history of featuring blockbuster debuts and returns over the past few years, and some fans believe that this year's Survivor Series will be no different. According to these fans, CM Punk will likely make his return during the PLE.

CM Punk has quickly become a very polarizing star after all the drama surrounding him in AEW. His recent firing from the promotion has prompted many fans to call for him to return to WWE. With this year's Survivor Series taking place in Chicago, could there be a chance that CM Punk will make a triumphant return?

Nick Khan notably commented on the possibility of hiring CM Punk for a WWE return recently. Some fans believe it was a hint at an eventual return, while many note it seemed like Khan didn't want the star back. In hindsight to this post, many fans seemed positive that The Second City Saint would return to the promotion during this year's Survivor Series.

While the Premium Live Event will take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, that doesn't guarantee him a return. CM Punk has gotten on the bad side of many in the industry across his career, like Disco Inferno, who recently voiced his intense dislike of the star. Some fans online share the same sentiment,

WWE veteran Rob Van Dam believed that CM Punk was happy before his AEW firing

The Second City Saint's AEW firing came as a shock to many, even those who aren't his biggest fans. Notably, during that very week, CM Punk was awarded the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at Cauliflower Alley Club. The event was attended by many veteran wrestlers, and this was where RVD ran into Punk again.

During an episode of his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, the WWE legend recalled speaking to CM Punk at the event and how he seemed to be in good spirits.

"I just saw him Thursday night. He was getting an award, and he gave a speech, and he came down and talked to me. He was in a really good mood, good vibes really. Really seemed like [he] was really happy in the moment, felt like he was having a good time, sitting over at the other table by Mickie James ... And anyway ... he'll be alright. It be interesting to see where he ends up ... Who knows, but best wishes to him and everybody," RVD said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will return to WWE sometime or if he'll ultimately call it quits and simply retire. Additionally, there's always the possibility that he could jump to a smaller promotion like IMPACT Wrestling or even shock the industry by returning to AEW.

