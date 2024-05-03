“It’s happening,” ”You better join the Wyatt 6” - Wrestling world convinced WWE legend teased his return after 4 years

A former WWE star recently shared a cryptic message, which appeared on the company's programming this week.

Matt Hardy left WWE in 2020 to join AEW. The 49-year-old star was initially booked well upon his debut that year. However, he eventually had no proper booking. In April 2024, his contract expired, and he decided not to renew it as he wanted to explore other options.

In the following weeks, he teased joining the rumored Uncle Howdy faction by posting cryptic pictures and clips. However, the former United States Champion returned to TNA after over six years.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion posted a QR code on the screen for every show, including NXT. The codes are seemingly teasing the return of Uncle Howdy and his faction with cryptic clips or images.

Recently, Matt took to Twitter and posted the QR code that appeared during a recent NXT episode.

Fans then urged the WWE legend to return to the company after four years. Many even thought he referenced joining Uncle Howdy's faction.

WWE Veteran Matt Hardy reveals why he left AEW

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 49-year-old star said he wants to play a substantial role in the company, with only limited years before retirement.

Therefore he is weighing his contract and is still in talks with the promotion.

"I think the reason that I did not re-sign with AEW initially was because I want to play a more substantial [role] in what AEW is doing going forward, especially for me on TV. I want to be in something that is important, that is captivating, because that's what I want, especially with only a few years left to do this. (...)We talked more and we're still talking, talks haven't ended or ceased," said Hardy.

It remains to be seen if WWE will rehire him for one last run.

