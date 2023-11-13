"It's like bro is being punished for getting over lol" - Fans disappointed with Tony Khan's booking of popular AEW star

AEW and DDT Pro-Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita is among the hottest names in professional wrestling today. While he has impressed many with his recent work, some fans are displeased with his inconsistent booking in both promotions.

Takeshita debuted in DDT in 2012 and has since faced numerous top names, including Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Last year, he signed with AEW while retaining his deal with the Japanese promotion.

The 28-year-old has bested former world champions like Kenny Omega and Adam Page over the past few months. However, a section of fans believe All Elite Wrestling's head booker, Tony Khan, is not capitalizing on Takeshita's momentum by having him lose significant matches every now and then.

At DDT Ultimate Party 2023, Takeshita lost to Chris Jericho in a high-profile one-on-one bout. Fans were excited to see the two stars lock horns in Japan before the match. However, the contest's outcome did not sit well with most viewers.

Many fans criticized Khan and DDT Pro-Wrestling for booking Takeshita to lose against The Ocho. Meanwhile, others pointed out how the upstart's heel turn was possibly the wrong creative decision.

It will be interesting to see if Takeshita will square off against Jericho in a rubber match after his recent loss.

Many wrestling veterans have criticized AEW President Tony Khan's booking decisions

Tony Khan has been integral to All Elite Wrestling's success since its inception in 2019. Besides being the promotion's president, he is also the booking department's head. Despite producing compelling storylines and stellar matches, Khan has often been criticized by some wrestling veterans.

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff recently lambasted the AEW head honcho for seemingly booking fantasy bouts in his company. Renowned names like Vince Russo and Jim Cornette have also fired shots at Khan for his creative process and the alleged lack of safety protocols in All Elite Wrestling.

The promotion has struggled to gain momentum after All In 2023, drawing relatively low TV ratings. It will be interesting to see what surprises Khan will have in store for AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear.

