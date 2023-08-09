"It's obvious he's still really injured" - Kenny Omega's 'until we meet again' message for former WWE talent melts fans' hearts

Former AEW world champion, Kenny Omega shares a cryptic message regarding his long-time friend, who recently appeared on the Dynamite Blood and Guts episode.

Kenny Omega is currently considered one of the best in-ring talents in the world because he has perfected his craft travelling the whole world and performing in several wrestling promotions. During his tenure with various promotions, Kenny has undoubtedly made friends who still stand with him.

One such long-time friend and former partner happens to be Kota Ibushi. Omega and Ibushi formed a tag team called "Golden Lovers" during their time in the Japanese promotion, DDT pro wrestling. The duo accomplished so much as a tag team and are still remembered by fans.

Moreover, fans also witnessed their reunion on AEW after a long time. Ibushi was revealed to be the mystery partner for The Elite in their Blood and Guts match against Blackpool Combat Club last month. The Japanese star also helped Kenny, Hangman Page, and Young Bucks in capturing the victory.

However, no confirmation regarding Kota Ibushi signing a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion has been made as of yet. Furthermore, The former NJPW star has also made no appearances on AEW TV following the Blood and Guts match.

Meanwhile, former AEW world champion, Kenny Omega shared a cryptic Instagram post for Ibushi amid rumors of him appearing on the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future. Here's what Kenny wrote with a picture alongside Kota:

"Until we meet again."

Taking notice of the post and the caption, fans are not sure what this means and when they will see the Japanese star back in action. Some also speculated Ibushi is possibly injured. Here is how fans reacted:

John F⚡n Cohl @j_cohl @RealJackCassidy Would be a shame if we didn’t get an extended Golden Elite run..

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @RealJackCassidy Fam we didn't even get acknowledgment or a promo on the Dynamite after!!

sajjad @takerhedge @RealJackCassidy Wait I thought kota was signed

What Kenny Omega said about Kota Ibushi appearing again on AEW

Although Kota Ibushi is mostly known for his tenure in NJPW, he also had a brief stint in WWE during the cruiserweight classic tournament. Meanwhile, his AEW run seems to be in question, as he is yet to make another appearance after the Blood and Guts match.

Moreover, Kenny Omega also had something to say regarding the Japanese star's future with the All Elite promotion. Here is what Kenny said after AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts:

"One thing I do expect is that I will see Ibushi again here in an AEW ring." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Moreover, only time will tell when and where fans will see Kota Ibushi next. Whether he will sign a full-time deal with AEW or go to WWE is also yet to be found out.

