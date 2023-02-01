"It's plain disrespectful" - AEW star slams comparisons between WWE Superstar and Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most respected WWE legends in history. Since his unfortunate passing in 2005, a number of wrestlers have been compared to the former WWE Champion, one of them being Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio is Rey Mysterio's son and was the centerpiece of the bizarre "Custody of Dominik Mysterio" storyline between Rey and Eddie. The 25-year-old is currently a full-time wrestler and is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

He is currently a part of the Judgment Day faction alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. Fans have often compared the upstart to Eddie Guerrero, but Vickie Guerrero is seemingly against those comparisons.

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin “Estoy cansada de escuchar a Dominik comparado con Eddie. Él nunca será Eddie de ninguna manera o forma. Es simplemente una falta de respeto”.



-Vickie Guerrero “Estoy cansada de escuchar a Dominik comparado con Eddie. Él nunca será Eddie de ninguna manera o forma. Es simplemente una falta de respeto”.-Vickie Guerrero https://t.co/vs3VLuney0

Eddie and Vickie got married on April 24, 1990. They have two daughters, and one of them is Shaul Guerrero, who took offense to a fan page on Facebook comparing Dominik to Eddie. Meanwhile, Vickie also shared her take on the comparisons:

"I’m tired of hearing Dominik compared to Eddie. He will never be Eddie in any way shape or form. It’s plain disrespectful," Vickie Guerrero said.

Shaul Guerrero responding to the fanpage

Vickie Guerrero responded in the comments

Vickie Guerrero is currently signed to AEW as the manager of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. She has also managed Andrade El Idolo in the past.

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about becoming a heel in WWE

Dominik Mysterio started his WWE main roster career as a babyface alongside his father. He eventually turned heel and joined the Judgment Day. In a recent interview, he commented on the plans to turn him heel.

“No, I didn’t think any of this was gonna play out the way it did,” Dominik said. “It kind of all just happened so fast for me. The process for me starting to wrestle and train and debut was all completely different in our eyes and what we had envisioned."

Dominik went on to say that a Mysterio turning heel was something that intrigued people.

"So me being a heel I don’t think was ever in the plan. My dad’s always been a big babyface, and he’s never been the bad guy. So I think seeing a different side of a Mysterio is what for people intrigued people.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE @WWE



puts in the work and sends a brutal message to Can @RheaRipley_WWE show her “Dom-Dom” what it takes to be the last Superstar standing in the #RoyalRumble Match? @DomMysterio35 puts in the work and sends a brutal message to @reymysterio

Dominik Mysterio has grown as a performer in recent months. At RAW XXX, he challenged The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Priest. Unfortunately, he came up short in the tag team contest.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes