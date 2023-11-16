"It’s Randy Orton for sure", "I’ll be shocked if it isn’t her" - Fans make predictions as Tony Khan promises to reveal new AEW signing at Full Gear

Wrestling fans are buzzing with anticipation as AEW President Tony Khan has hinted at a major signing at the upcoming Full Gear Pay-Per-View event.

Khan took to Twitter to announce that AEW has come to terms with 'one of the world's best wrestlers,' who will officially join the promotion by signing their contract at Full Gear this Saturday.

While the identity of this mystery signing is still under wraps, speculation immediately turned to former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks among the fans. Moné has been a hot topic of discussion amongst wrestling fans since leaving WWE in May 2022. Since then, she had made her way to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Following the announcement, fans on Twitter were speculating that Khan was bringing Mercedes into his promotion as one of the world's best wrestlers. Fans have been clamoring for her to join AEW ever since her departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Some fans were also speculating randomly that it could be WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who is also set to reportedly make his return soon.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The likelihood of Orton joining All Elite Wrestling appears low. Yet, in the unpredictable world of wrestling, fans can never be certain about which performer might emerge in a different promotion.

AEW President Tony Khan praised former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné

Since leaving WWE, Mercedes Moné has made a name for herself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She was also present at the All In PPV in London in the iconic Wembley Stadium few months ago. Moné's appearance sparked speculation about her coming to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on an interview, Khan praised Mercedes by calling her 'one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.'

“I think one of the great stars that’s been involved in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, who I have a ton of respect for, is Mercedes Moné, and I think we have a good relationship, and I also think she is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet, and it was great to have Mercedes Moné at AEW All In,” Tony Khan said.

With Khan already referring to her as 'one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet,' it will be intriguing to see who will be coming to the Jacksonville-based promotion this Saturday at Full Gear.

Who do you think is Tony Khan set to sign their contract at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

