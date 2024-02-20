“It’s not a story” - Former WWE RAW General Manager criticizes Sting’s retirement angle in AEW

A wrestling booker recently spoke about the questionable booking of Sting's retirement angle. The veteran being discussed is Eric Bischoff. He was the General Manager of RAW between 2002 and 2005.

The Young Bucks have challenged Sting and Darby Allin for their AEW World Tag Team Championship at the March pay-per-view. This will also be the Icon's final match.

The feud picked up when the Young Bucks brutally attacked the newly crowned champions. Further, the EVPs made their way up in the rankings by beating enhancement talent and lower-ranked teams. The duo then challenged the champions to a title match.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Bischoff criticized the retirement angle for not being a consistent storyline.

"First of all, it’s not a story. I’m going to make one thing perfectly f**king clear. I’ve heard — and I get the biggest kick out of this, the people on social media. ‘Oh, did you watch the match? There’s a story in the match.’ Here’s what I’m talking about [with] a story. I’m talking about a consistent, episodic narrative. An arc that keeps me coming back, because what I saw last week left me compelled to make sure that I watched this week because I want to see what’s going to happen. That’s how television is supposed to work, by the way. It’s not a new idea," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Kane says Sting is a great human being

WWE legend Kane has only shared the ring with Sting once – in a short match on WCW Saturday Night way back in 1993. However, the big man had some kind words to say about The Icon.

In an interview with David Gornoski, Kane praised the legend's real-life character. He revealed that his interactions with the veteran were always nice.

"Steve [Borden] is a really great guy. From my interactions with him, I can't say enough about the human being. He's always treated me very well. He was also one of my favorites back when I was younger. So it's pretty cool when you get to work with the people that you watched on TV and go, 'I'm in the ring with Sting. How cool is that.'"

It will be interesting to see if The Icon loses his final match at Revolution.

