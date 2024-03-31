"It's time to fu**ing pack up your saddle" - WWE Ruthless Aggression Era star tells Chris Jericho to retire

Chris Jericho is an AEW original who is still a pivotal member of the roster. Rene Dupree, however, believes it's high time for Y2J to hang up his boots and quit being an in-ring performer.

After leaving WWE, Chris Jericho joined AEW and became the upstart promotion's first World Champion, staying in the main event picture for a long time by initially leading the Inner Circle.

Chris Jericho has undergone several creative changes in AEW but remains an active wrestler, and is currently involved in a storyline involving Hook. While 'The Demo God' still wrestles regularly, several fans and pundits feel he should retire, one of them being his former WWE colleague, Rene Dupree.

The former WWE star sent a message to Jericho on his Café De René podcast and urged the veteran star to call it quits inside the squared circle.

"I've said it before. It's time to retire. You've had your run. Got a lot of success, but it's time to fu**ing pack up your saddle and [go]," said Dupree [8:27 - 8:40]

Dupree further stated that Jericho just latched on to talents that were hot and "stole" their spotlight, in an attempt to maintain his spot at the top. Rene went into detail about Chris Jericho's alleged backstage politics and clearly didn't have the best opinion of the AEW star.

"He will just catch himself to whoever is getting over and, like, steal their spotlight just to keep himself on top," he added [8:14 - 8:21]

Rene Dupree says Chris Jericho can stay in wrestling but in a different role

Several retired wrestlers have proven that there is life in the business even after stepping away from in-ring action.

AEW has only been around for five years but still has several respected names behind the scenes and on the roster, including Chris Jericho, who can help the company in more ways than one.

Rene Dupree suggested that if Jericho wanted to extend his run in professional wrestling, taking up an administrative job would be the best way forward.

"If you want to still be a part of the business, do it from an administrative part as opposed to in the ring because his work in the ring ain't what it used to be, buddy," said Dupree [8:41 - 8:56]

People may want him to retire, but Jericho has no plans of doing that anytime soon. As stated earlier, the 53-year-old recently began working alongside Taz's son, Hook, and it will be interesting to see what it leads to.