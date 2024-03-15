“It’s time for one last run in WWE,” “Please stay in AEW” - Fans worry over legend’s future as his deal nears its end

An AEW star recently debunked his retirement rumors, as his current deal is expiring soon.

Matt Hardy is a former WWE Superstar who worked for the promotion for over 15 years. He and his brother, Jeff Hardy, built one of the most popular tag teams in the entire business.

The 49-year-old star joined AEW in 2020 and hasn't done anything of much note in recent years. The Hardy Boys have also vented frustration over the booking in the past months.

Additionally, recent reports regarding his contract expiring later have surfaced. This started rumors of the WWE veteran retiring from in-ring competition.

A Twitter user asked if the rumors were true, and Hardy denied.

"No, I am not retiring from active wrestling anytime soon," he wrote.

After debunking the retirement rumors, fans urged Matt to join the Triple H-led promotion for a last WWE run. Meanwhile, some fans wanted the Hardy Boys to stay in Tony Khan's company to win the tag team titles.

Matt Hardy praised AEW President Tony Khan for giving Sting a perfect farewell

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran was happy to see Sting's retirement match and praised Tony Khan for the booking.

"I loved every bit of it. More than anything, I'm happy for Sting," Hardy said. "I'm happy that Sting got the chance to tell a story in the correct fashion. He was treated with respect, he was treated with honor, and he was able to go out on his own note, which was fantastic ... It was emotional. They told a good ride, they told a good story." said Hardy.

Matt Hardy's last appearance came on January 3 on Rampage, where he, Jeff, and Mark Briscoe defeated The Butcher and The Blade and Kip Sabian.

