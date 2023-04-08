"It's time to reassemble in AEW" - Fans hopeful of a top WWE faction reuniting in Tony Khan's promotion following recent post

Fans have made their feelings clear as far as a potential AEW reunion of WWE faction Undisputed Era goes.

When Adam Cole debuted in NXT he did so alongside the reDRagon duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Together, they formed the Undisputed Era, before later adding Roderick Strong to the fold. As a faction, they dominated the 'Black and Gold' brand. At one stage, all members even held their own respective titles.

The group split as O'Reilly and Cole went to war at the later end of their WWE careers. It would see some semblance of a reunion when Fish and O'Reilly joined Cole in AEW and they formed the Undisputed Elite super-faction with The Young Bucks. O'Reilly and Cole suffered injuries that cut the reunion short, and Fish departed the company last year.

Adam Cole celebrated the faction on its five-year anniversary, sharing a throwback photo of the four on social media.

"5 Years Ago today... a band of brothers came together. U.E.," - Adam Cole via Twitter.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro 5 Years Ago today…a band of brothers came together.



The post sparked a variety of responses, but a significant portion called for the group to reunite once more. That would require free agent Bobby Fish and current WWE star Roderick Strong to join Tony Khan's promotion.

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho appear set for a feud in AEW

Adam Cole made his in-ring return from a severe concussion at the end of last month. His comeback was glorious as he defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in singles action.

Fans perhaps got a sneak peek at his next major feud when Chris Jericho came down to the ring to check on his protege. Le Champion appeared set to confront Cole as he celebrated with Britt Baker. He thought better of it and continued to exit up the ramp with Garcia.

Chris Jericho will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing his last major feud against Ricky Starks at Revolution in March.

