"It's a total Vince [McMahon] move" - Twitter reacts to recently returned AEW star debuting new look in Tony Khan's promotion

The wrestling world recently reacted to a former WWE Superstar debuting a new look in AEW. The talent is none other than Keith Lee.

The Limitless One made his All Elite Wrestling return last month, saving Dustin Rhodes from a beatdown at the hands of Mogul Affiliates. On this week's edition of Rampage, Lee teamed up with The Natural to take on Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux in the night's main event.

After a back-and-forth match between the two teams, Keith Lee and Dustin emerged victorious via pinfall. However, what caught fans' attention more was Lee debuting a new look on the Friday night show. He came out wearing what seemed to be a cloak, drawing various comparisons on social media.

Below are some of the reactions to Keith Lee's possible new attire going forward in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

Keith Lee recently opened up on his look since his return to AEW

During his interview with the Grapsody podcast, Lee commented about the inspiration for his new look in All Elite Wrestling.

The Limitless One said that he wants people to be comfortable about themselves and wants to be a role model with his latest presentation in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"This is definitely the same Keith Lee that left, alright? The Keith Lee that left is actually not the entirety of what Keith Lee is. I think that what inspired that look or return and all of that, I think in my previous interview the exact terminology I used was, ‘A giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that want you need to look like, a lot of people that tell you what you need to look like,’" said Keith Lee. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books Keith Lee during his current stint in AEW.

Do you think Lee could find himself in the world title picture in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

