"It was some of the worst TK booking ever" - Fans react to reports that major AEW name wasn't 'thrilled' by Tony Khan's recent decision

AEW President Tony Khan often faces criticism for the many booking missteps he makes. It seems like his decision with the MJF-Jay White feud is still being panned, and fans recently made their feelings about it known.

White's recent championship shot at Full Gear seemingly positioned him to be the next biggest star in the promotion. While his loss wasn't a total surprise, many fans felt that the angle was done poorly and, according to PWTorch, The Switchblade wasn't too happy about how it played out, either.

In light of the report, fans took to the Squared Circle subreddit to air their grievances about the matter. Most comments seemed to be in agreement with what the report alleged and criticized how AEW handled Jay White's loss.

Should Tony Khan have found a different defeat angle for Jay White?

However, some in the comments section opted to slam Jay White for the way things ended up playing out.

Did The Switchblade make a mistake by not choosing WWE?

Recently, fans notably addressed some speculation on Twitter that Jay White should have gone with WWE instead. While the original poster made the argument for this notion, the fans in the comments section clapped back hard.

MJF suffered a minor injury at AEW Full Gear against Jay White

Before squaring off with White in the main event, Friedman suffered an attack that seemingly removed him from the match entirely. While this injury ended up being kayfabe, according to WrestlePurists, MJF suffered both a hip as well as a shoulder injury.

Despite this, Friedman is not expected to miss out on any upcoming shows for the foreseeable future, but he'll be featured in non-physical segments instead. With Jay White's recent success in the Continental Classic, could the two men end up clashing sooner rather than later?