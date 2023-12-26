“Jericho could probably make this happen,” “Game changer” - Fans react to former Universal Champion possibly leaving WWE for AEW in 2024

A former WWE Universal Champion has proven himself to be one of the most remarkable in-ring talents of this generation for his exceptional work in various promotions. However, his next destination in the wrestling world became the center of discussion among the fans recently.

The star in question is Kevin Owens. He started his major run in WWE in 2015 with a victory over the Greatest of All Time, John Cena. Since then, he has gone on to become a top-tier superstar for the Stamford-based company, winning multiple titles and accolades.

However, earlier this year, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Owens was approaching the end of his current 3-year contract that he signed in 2021. Moreover, Meltzer said that he might have another 5-10 years left as a full-time competitor, but was not sure. This made the rumors ignite even further that Kevin Owens might want to jump ship to AEW for various dream matches and probably work a lighter schedule.

With the timeline of his contract expiry almost on the clock, the debate among fans in regards to The Prizefighter's signing with AEW resurfaced once again. The diligent fan base of the Jacksonville-based promotion firmly believed that Owens should move to Tony Khan's company if he has not re-signed and if offered a better deal.

Not only that, the fans mentioned tons of opportunities that Owens could explore if he became All Elite once his WWE contract is up in 2024. Moreover, one of them pointed out that the AEW veteran Chris Jericho can make it happen.

Kevin Owens is confident that he will square off against the former WWE NXT Champion in the future again

Kevin Owens recently competed in the United States Championship Tournament on SmackDown. He squared off against the rising star of NXT, Carmelo Hayes in the semi-finals.

The match was an exceptional sight as both men tore the house down and Owens himself claimed that Hayes took him to the limit despite failing to secure the win. In a post-match interview, The Prizefighter praised Carmelo for his ability in the ring and believed that both competitors would share the ring again in the future.

"Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time," Owens said.

Owens is now set to compete against Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship Tournament at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution on January 5, 2024. The winner would earn a title opportunity against the reigning United States Champion Logan Paul.

