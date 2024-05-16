"Jericho should have retired in 2016" - Fans left unimpressed with Chris Jericho's promo on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has once again found himself on the receiving end of criticism by wrestling fans. The Lionheart is the current FTW Champion.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Big Bill came out to confront HOOK, who recently lost his FTW Championship to Y2J. During the segment, fans chanted for Jericho to retire from professional wrestling. The veteran countered by stating that if he hung up the boots today, he would be inducted into every Hall of Fame in professional wrestling.

Fans have repeatedly called for The Learning Tree to take a break from AEW TV in recent months. However, Jericho seemed to have turned the hatred into a new gimmick, as seen on Dynamite in the past few weeks. He introduced the Learning Tree gimmick a couple of weeks ago and has aligned himself with former World Tag Team Champion Big Bill.

On X, a fan posted the clip from Chris Jericho's segment from Dynamite, where the live audience was chanting, ''Please retire!''

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the video and claimed Jericho should have retired from wrestling in 2016.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some other fans suggested that Jericho should return to WWE, while others compared his current run with Goldberg's Universal Title run in 2016.

"Time for Jericho to return to WWE and let AEW finish crumbling!" a fan suggested.

"This was wwe just a few years ago. Goldberg winning & [sic] title," another claimed.

"Why is this man still on my TV?" a fan questioned.

It will be interesting to see how long Jericho keeps his new character.

Bill Apter believes Chris Jericho should manage HOOK in AEW

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho recently offered to manage HOOK in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil had other plans, which led to a feud between Jericho and HOOK. Both men competed in a match at AEW Dynasty, where Y2J defeated HOOK to win the FTW Title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter stated Chris Jericho and HOOK should form an alliance.

"I would have loved to have seen this whole thing with HOOK work out where he [Chris Jericho] became HOOK's mentor, and he stopped wrestling, and he just started bringing Hook up or somebody... Maybe somebody else that Jericho could mentor and bring up as the next... I don't think the fans are sick of seeing him altogether," he said. [25:21 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in plan for the ongoing HOOK and Chris Jericho storyline for the FTW Championship. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil turning heel to join Jericho could be a shocking twist in the story.