Jim Cornette believes "somebody will f**king watch it" if he showed up on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has seemingly never had the best relationship with AEW. However, he believes that if he showed up on Dynamite, it would boost the program's viewership.

In the build-up to the November 1, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite, Jim Cornette was invited to the event by long-time friend Jeff Jarrett. Cornette eventually turned down the offer, releasing a tongue-in-cheek statement on Twitter. The veteran said he couldn't go because he was unable to find anyone who would go with him for the buy-one-get-one-free offer AEW was running for the show.

On the latest edition of Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette spoke about the day he found out he had been invited to AEW Dynamite.

"I was trending while I was trying to cook f**king crab cakes. I get on and see half of the people again, the AEW clowns. Their heads are on fire. 'I will never watch them again if Jim Cornette shows up there,' and our listeners are like, 'Yeah, can you imagine if he got there and cut the promo?' They're all happy about it. So to try and get people to [Brian Last] alone so you'd leave me alone, and I'd go back to my crab cakes. I tweeted that I appreciated Jeff Jarrett's invitation to the AEW TV taping here in Louisville. I tried to make it work, but unfortunately, I couldn't find anybody else in town going to split the two-for-one ticket deal." [7:47- 8:33]

Cornette added that if he appeared on the abovementioned episode of AEW Dynamite, people would have actually watched it. This was possibly a reference to the recent downfall in the company's TV ratings.

"Then I trended for another day because the g*d d**n (...) again the people who suck at the t*t of parody of wrestling that is Tony Khan and his ensemble of wacky characters, their heads were on fire again, and their g*d d**n a**es were blowing hot air and lava and they despised the fact that legitimately if I did show up on that program, at least for a week or two, maybe the first time and last time would be the same, somebody would f**king watch it." [8:40 - 9:16]

Jim Cornette may never appear in AEW

Given the frosty relationship Jim Cornette has with All Elite Wrestling and The Elite, it's doubtful that fans will ever see him in the promotion.

On his podcast, Cornette said that even if he were invited to attend All Elite Wrestling's next event in Kentucky, he would make a blanket statement that made it very clear his answer was no.

It's unclear when AEW will return to Cornette's hometown of Louisville, but it's safe to say that he is unlikely to attend the event.

