Jim Cornette blasts AEW: "They've cooled off quick and it's happening in front of our eyes"

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has blasted AEW for its quality of programming in recent months, stating that the company is cooling off at a rapid rate.

All Elite Wrestling has certainly had some bumps in the road over the past 18 months. Between injuries, backstage drama, and high-profile departures, the company has managed to soldier on and produce top-quality pay-per-views and TV matches despite not being as hot as they were after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is most evident in the company's ticket sales and TV ratings. While the number of people watching the shows every week has either stagnated or declined depending on what it's going up against, ticket sales for their weekly events have dropped significantly, with only their special events and pay-per-views drawing big houses.

During a recent edition of the "Drive-Thru," Jim Cornette was asked whether AEW had a hot market in the United States anymore. Here's what he had to say:

"Well no because all [of] the people who wanted to see it have seen it, and the most dedicated [fans] have seen it numerous times and it's getting worse. They're losing people that the fans cared about and not replacing them, except in the case of Adam Copeland, and they're doing the same old s**t only worse. So do you continue to--do we think that MJF vs. Jay White has the cachet in the industry as they say of an MJF vs. [Bryan] Danielson in the 60-minute match, or MJF and [CM] Punk had? What? No. 'Hello McFly?'"

He continued:

"Nothing else is attractive and they've got this weird thing they're doing now where MJF is unfortunately the center of everything because he's the only guy that they can count on to deliver a performance of whatever description, but they're all dragging him down because he's playing with children. They've cooled off quick and it's happening in front of our eyes." [16:17 - 17:38]

Jim Cornette believes WWE is blowing AEW out of the water

In some cases, you can actually pinpoint the exact moment when WWE began to gain some momentum and overtake AEW as the hottest major promotion in North America.

Whether that was CM Punk's first injury, Brawl Out, or Vince McMahon retiring, which allowed Triple H to take over the creative direction of WWE, everyone has a different take. But Jim Cornette has put WWE's success down to some very simple things.

Cornette recently stated that, even though their wrestling is boring, WWE is making a fortune, and it's blowing AEW out of the water. They also know how to make stars, keep stars from indulging in their worst habits, and have an almost unlimited money pit to lure stars away from virtually any promotion in the world.

