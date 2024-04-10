Jim Cornette blasts top stars after CM Punk's recent shot at AEW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently reacted to a match that took place on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite. He criticized the match booking, as he felt that neither of the stars was worth being showcased on national television.

This would be the semi-final matchup in the AEW World Tag Team title tournament between The Young Bucks and The Best Friends. During the bout, The Bucks were once more able to steal a win, booking a finals match against FTR at Dynasty pay-per-view. After the contest, Trent Beretta couldn't hold back his disappointment and took it out on his tag team partner Orange Cassidy, blindsiding him post-match.

During a recent edition of his Drive-Through podcast, Jim Cornette expressed his displease as the match seemed to prove CM Punk's comments about AEW earlier this week. For him, neither of the stars involved deserved to have centre stage on national television, and it was a waste of 20 minutes of TV time.

"This match of all matches on the week where they've been accused of being nothing but a vanity project for people's friends and they do 20 minutes of national TV. There's not one motherf***er who deserves to be on godd**n national television on a wrestling show, or any kind of show. Whether it would be Matty and Nicky (Young Bucks), Pockets (Orange Cassidy) , Trent, Muffin-topper (Chuck Taylor), or his cookie-baking f***ing mother." [3:23-3:51]

Jim Cornette reacts to AEW announcing they will drop the All In footage

On AEW Collision last weekend, it was announced that this coming Wednesday on Dynamite, The Young Bucks will air the footage of what went down at the controversial backstage scuffle at All In back in August last year.

Jim Cornette feels this could be a ploy to make Jack Perry look good, seeing as The Bucks have seemingly been teasing working with him for some time now.

"Well, they're showing the footage because then the buckaroos (Young Bucks) are going to say, 'See Jack Perry could've kicked his a** but he didn't lift a finger because he was professional and the other guy choked him out so, therefore, we fired the other guy and we're bringing Jack back." [11:35-11:52]

It remains to be seen what will be showcased, but several reports claim that this will be the actual backstage footage from the event.

