Jim Cornette firmly believes 37-year-old star is the most "expensive" flop in AEW's men's roster

One of AEW's top stars and current champions was not the best high-value talent investment the company has made, thinks Jim Cornette. The performer he is referring to is Kazuchika Okada, globally recognized as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling.

The Rainmaker made headlines when he officially debuted as a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster last year, even though his immediate heel turn and alliance with The Elite shocked numerous viewers at the time. Okada has been booked as a major attraction since his arrival, as he won the Continental Championship off of Eddie Kingston, held it throughout 2024, and retained it at Worlds End by winning the Continental Classic.

The former NJPW ace defended the title earlier this month at Grand Slam Australia against home-town star Buddy Matthews of The Hounds of Hell. Despite The Best Kept Secret's best efforts, Okada walked away with the win courtesy of an illegal low blow. While several fans enjoyed the match in question, Jim Cornette recently voiced his opinions to the contrary. Speaking on the latest edition of Drive Thru, Cornette took aim at Okada, critiquing his recent in-ring and character work, and insinuated that the 37-year-old may have turned out to be an unsuccessful investment for AEW.

"He's [Okada's] soft, he's bland, he's slow, he's boring, he's obviously not working any harder than he has to at any point. And there's no charisma, there's no look, there's no... If I said Mercedes [Mone] was the most expensive female flop that Tony's ever purchased, then the men's title has to go to Okada." [2:22 - 2:52]

Okada had defended his Continental Title against Tomohiro Ishii at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage before this.

Konnan had similar criticisms of Kazuchika Okada's AEW booking

Kazuchika Okada's output in the squared circle lately has drawn its share of criticism from other corners of the pro-wrestling world as well. On a recent edition of his K100 podcast, Konnan unfavorably contrasted the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's past performances and presentation in Japan with his creative in AEW under Tony Khan, stating:

"This lies on two people, Okada and Tony for not, 'Hey I'm paying you four million dollars, go out there and give me a great match,' and him [Okada] because he don't give a sh*t being overpaid, he's got the title and he's not going to risk injury and that's basically what's going on. That is not the same fighter I saw in Japan." [...]

Okada could soon renew his iconic rivalry with Kenny Omega, however, with their much-anticipated rematch rumored to be set for All In: Texas.

Please credit Drive Thru with Jim Cornette and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for quotes from the article.

