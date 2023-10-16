Jim Cornette points out a major flaw in Toni Storm's gimmick

Toni Storm's new gimmick has impressed many fans and veterans of the industry, but Jim Cornette believes there's a major issue with the character.

Storm underwent a significant gimmick change after failing to recapture the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023. Since then, she has been portraying a formerly successful actress from the 1930s.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager praised Toni Storm and called her entertaining. However, he also pointed out a potential flaw in her on-screen character.

“Here’s the problem: on a wrestling show, this video and this gimmick would stand out. But on a do-it-yourself cable access sketch comedy show like this, it’s just more silliness. Everything is f**king silly and over the top, and people are auditioning for something in a business that they’re not currently in."

Cornette added how the gimmick could cause problems for the 27-year-old:

"I want to like Toni Storm in the ring; she’s great, and she’s performing this well. But instead of accentuating the heel being crazy or whatever, when you put people in with them that are just as f**king weird, and they’re surrounded by activity that’s just as f**ing weird, it hampers that thing to get over.” (H/T: PWMania)

Bully Ray believes that Toni Storm has the "It Factor"

Storm's initial run as AEW Women's World Champion wasn't well received by most fans, and her run with The Outcasts didn't help her either. However, she could finally reach her full potential following her character change.

During an episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray mentioned how he had been a fan of Storm since her days in NXT and praised her current character.

"I've been singing the praises of Storm since NXT. I have liked her since NXT. I liked her when she came into AEW."

Ray added that Storm was a great in-ring performer:

"Doesn't just have to do with the fact that I think Toni Storm is easy on the eyes — I like the way she presents her character. I think she has an 'it' factor. I like her wrestling ability, I like everything that's been presented from Toni Storm." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Storm is expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks before potentially challenging for the gold at some point. It will be interesting to see what's next for the star.