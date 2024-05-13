Jim Cornette on the possibility of former Universal Champion leaving WWE and joining AEW; calls Tony Khan a "lunatic"

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on the possibility of a top WWE Superstar signing with AEW after his contract expires. Cornette also called All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan a "lunatic."

The name in question is Kevin Owens. He has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2014 and has earned several accolades, including winning the Universal Championship. The 40-year-old star recently disclosed that his current contract was set to conclude in nine months, meaning he would be a free agent at the start of 2025 if he didn't sign an extension.

Many fans and pro wrestling personalities have been speculating about Owens' future in the business. On The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette also opened up about the possibility of KO jumping ship to AEW next year.

"'I really can't imagine anywhere else in the world it would pay me [speaking on behalf of Owens] even a remotely fraction of the money that they are paying me right now, besides AEW, wherein I might be able to play with more of my friends, but I would be at the mercy of a f***ing lunatic [referring to AEW head booker Tony Khan] running the asylum.'" [0:46 - 1:00]

Adam Cole once addressed the possibility of WWE Superstar Kevin Owens joining AEW

After his AEW debut in 2021, former NXT Champion Adam Cole was asked whether he would be open to having WWE Superstar Kevin Owens in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Cole said he loved the idea of KO possibly reuniting with him and The Young Bucks in All Elite Wrestling.

"I mean this because I’m friends with Kevin. I want Kevin to do what makes him happiest. I really mean it, I mean it in my soul. However, of course, I would love the idea of him joining me, The Young Bucks, and everyone else here. That would be incredible." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Owens still has several months left on his current WWE contract. Moreover, he recently expressed his desire to remain with the global juggernaut. Hence, he might re-sign with the company instead of joining AEW.

