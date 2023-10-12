Jim Cornette wants to see one major Edge match in AEW: "Could draw some money if they don’t f**k it up"

AEW star Adam Copeland recently made his in-ring debut and is currently embroiled in a feud with Christian Cage. However, Jim Cornette has a major concern despite being very positive about the move.

Cage and Copeland have decades of history between them which goes back to their childhood in Canada. Because of this, many fans are eager to see the two men possibly have the most extensive feud that AEW has ever seen.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran shared his hopes that the storyline between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage only focuses on them and doesn't include comedic moments.

"I’m interested because I don’t want to see the f**king [Luchasaurus], I don’t want to see a lot of the people around the periphery of this thing, but Edge against Christian will not only be good but carry some f**king weight with people. So, they’ve got something there, and I hope to God we won’t be seeing them doing silly, unfunny, not comedy bulls**t videos and etcetera."

"I hope they’ll do wrestling promos and have a wrestling match and it’ll be enjoyable. You can’t take anything for granted here, but they set themselves up for – if this could draw some money if they don’t f**k it up." [03:25 onward]

Kevin Nash recently opened up about Copeland competing in All Elite Wrestling. While he praised the move and the potential influence Adam Copeland could have on the young talent, he said he hopes the veteran doesn't get injured in AEW.

Former WWE referee Nick Patrick believes that Adam Copeland made the right move jumping to AEW

Some fans have been very critical of Copeland's move to the Jacksonville-based promotion, but veterans seem to have a different opinion. On an episode of Monday Mailbag, Patrick explained that wrestlers need to prioritize themselves.

"You have to look out for yourself. It's a business, in the end, and we don't have agents [looking out] for us, like most [of the] entertainment business does."

Additionally, he praised Copeland for moving to AEW and that he hopes they use his wisely.

"And hey, what if he does help pop that thing open? He's still got some miles left in him, especially if they don't overdo him and make him be on every damn show," Patrick added. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It remains to be seen if The Rated-R Superstar will take off in the promotion leading up to his retirement or not. However, veterans seem to believe that he made the right move.

