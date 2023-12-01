Jim Ross weighs in on CM Punk’s WWE Survivor Series return

CM Punk's WWE return had wrestling fans shocked all over the world. This comeback was a well-kept secret that very few people knew about.

Many veterans and critics have praised Triple H for this decision. One more veteran who has applauded WWE is AEW's color commentator, Jim Ross.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross talked about AEW fans being present at Survivor Series.

"It was a perfect booking decision. it was a great creative move, [The pop] was sustained chaos. I guarantee you there was a lot of AEW fans at the Survivor Series because they're wrestling fans. They don't have this brand bu****it, where you're only going to support one brand. So you must not really be a wrestling fan, right? how could you be a wrestling fan and not be happy for the success of others within your industry?" said Jim Ross.

The 71-year-old star also spoke about how things could have gone differently for CM Punk in AEW.

"Anyway, It was great booking. Good judgment by Paul Levesque. Phil is a friend. I didn't always agree with him, and I certainly agreed with him more than not on some of his issues. He's just a friend. I'm happy for my friends that find success in their chosen vocation. I wish him the best of luck on his journey. I don't agree with all the s*** that went on with him. I think he could have handled it a little differently, as probably everybody could, if you go back and look at it in hindsight. The bottom line is, he was a great get. Timely. I love the surprise," Ross continued. [H/T - Fightful]

Jon Moxley talks about CM Punk's RAW promo

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in the promotion. The star was recently asked about the Punk's promo on RAW.

While speaking with Comicbook, Moxley said he didn't watch the segment.

"You don't want to know what I think. I didn't see it," Moxley stated. "You do not want to know what I think (laughs)."

During Cm Punk's time in AEW, the duo has fought multiple times.

