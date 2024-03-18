"John Cena retirement match?" "That's why he's the GOAT" - Fans react to top AEW star praising the 13-time WWE Champion

Top AEW star Kenny Omega recently showered glowing praise on 13-time WWE Champion John Cena, stating the latter was a perfect example of how a top face of a company should be.

The Cenation Leader achieved unparalleled success inside a WWE ring during his legendary career, but his contributions to the Stamford-based promotion are not restricted to his in-ring work. As the face of the company, Cena truly embraced his character and went out of his way to establish himself among the masses. His actions included signing countless autographs and setting up charity foundations.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega lavished praise on John Cena by touching on similar aspects.

"People went out of their way after the fact to say, ‘Look at all this stuff John is doing in his off time.’ Maybe he even laughs at it himself, but for the amount of effort he has put in to make people’s lives better, whether it be Make A Wish, fans at the arenas, or autograph signings, it’s a great example of what the face of a company should be or for the face of the industry. I’m a very big proponent of John Cena. I think he’s incredible!" said Omega.

AEW star Kenny Omega would like to face Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke about many topics on his Twitch stream. The Cleaner revealed he would like to work with current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods in the future.

"I'd love to do something with Seth; I'd love to do more with Xavier! It's weird because every now and then you get a taste of it... I'll do my top 10 games of the year with Xavier and I feel that chemistry that we have, and it just makes me wish we could be telling this story standing a ring apart from each other. It would be real cool," Kenny Omega said.

Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to his unfortunate diagnosis of diverticulitis. There is currently no timeline for The Cleaner's AEW return. It will be interesting to see when the talented wrestler marks his return to the ring.

