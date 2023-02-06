Jon Moxley cleared to compete outside of AEW during WrestleMania week

One of the most prominently featured wrestlers in AEW is former WWE Champion Jon Moxley. It was recently reported that the Blackpool Combat Club member has been cleared to wrestle outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion during WrestleMania weekend.

In the world of pro wrestling, the busiest time of the year is during WWE's WrestleMania weekend. Several smaller promotions try to conduct events in and around the area as they can pull in more fans than usual. The promotions also tend to make use of the most popular stars during the time as well.

One wrestling event scheduled to take place over WrestleMania weekend is the ninth edition of Bloodsport. MMA fighter and pro wrestler, Josh Bernette revealed via Twitter that his former rival Jon Moxley will be one of the main attractions of the event.

"What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples? A man of controlled chaos. A man without fear of any challenger. A man born to fight. Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9," Josh Bernette tweeted.

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 @JoshLBarnett



A man of controlled chaos.

A man without fear of any challenger.

A man born to fight.



Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9



Watch it live on What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples?A man of controlled chaos.A man without fear of any challenger.A man born to fight.Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9Watch it live on @FiteTV What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples?A man of controlled chaos.A man without fear of any challenger.A man born to fight.Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9Watch it live on @FiteTV https://t.co/GCBVZCKm8Q

The event will take place on March 30th. People all over the world will be able to watch the show on the Fite TV app.

Multiple former WWE and AEW stars will be joining Jon Moxley to wrestle at Bloodsport 9

While there are a few names who are yet to be revealed for Bloodsport 9, there are several wrestlers who have previously competed in WWE wrestling in the event. They are Timothy Thatcher, John Morrison, and Kota Ibushi.

As of now, only Ibushi's opponent has been revealed. He will be battling Mike Bailey. Morrison, Timothy Thatcher, and Moxley's opponents are yet to be announced.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 is shaping up to be the biggest yet!



*Less than 50 Tickets Remain*



Already Signed:

KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEY

TIMOTHY THATCHER

JOHNNY BLOODSPORT

+more!



Get Tix:

JBBSLA.EVENTBRITE.COM



Watch LIVE on

Thurs 3/30- 4PM *BLOODSPORT UPDATE*Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 is shaping up to be the biggest yet!*Less than 50 Tickets Remain*Already Signed:KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEYTIMOTHY THATCHERJOHNNY BLOODSPORT+more!Get Tix:Watch LIVE on @FiteTV Thurs 3/30- 4PM *BLOODSPORT UPDATE*Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 is shaping up to be the biggest yet!*Less than 50 Tickets Remain*Already Signed:KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEYTIMOTHY THATCHERJOHNNY BLOODSPORT+more!Get Tix:JBBSLA.EVENTBRITE.COMWatch LIVE on @FiteTV!Thurs 3/30- 4PM https://t.co/7was816zEU

The last time Moxley was part of the event was at Bloodsport 8. He defeated Biff Busick.

Who do you think will challenge the three-time AEW World Champion during the event? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes