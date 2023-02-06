Jon Moxley cleared to compete outside of AEW during WrestleMania week

One of the most prominently featured wrestlers in AEW is former WWE Champion Jon Moxley. It was recently reported that the Blackpool Combat Club member has been cleared to wrestle outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion during WrestleMania weekend.
In the world of pro wrestling, the busiest time of the year is during WWE's WrestleMania weekend. Several smaller promotions try to conduct events in and around the area as they can pull in more fans than usual. The promotions also tend to make use of the most popular stars during the time as well.
One wrestling event scheduled to take place over WrestleMania weekend is the ninth edition of Bloodsport. MMA fighter and pro wrestler, Josh Bernette revealed via Twitter that his former rival Jon Moxley will be one of the main attractions of the event.
"What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples? A man of controlled chaos. A man without fear of any challenger. A man born to fight. Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9," Josh Bernette tweeted.
The event will take place on March 30th. People all over the world will be able to watch the show on the Fite TV app.
Multiple former WWE and AEW stars will be joining Jon Moxley to wrestle at Bloodsport 9
While there are a few names who are yet to be revealed for Bloodsport 9, there are several wrestlers who have previously competed in WWE wrestling in the event. They are Timothy Thatcher, John Morrison, and Kota Ibushi.
As of now, only Ibushi's opponent has been revealed. He will be battling Mike Bailey. Morrison, Timothy Thatcher, and Moxley's opponents are yet to be announced.
The last time Moxley was part of the event was at Bloodsport 8. He defeated Biff Busick.
