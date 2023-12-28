Jon Moxley pins former world champion after 427 days 

Jon Moxley has finally pinned one of the biggest stars in the world for the first time in more than a year to become the winner of the Gold League. The star in question would be Jay White.

The Switchblade and the former AEW World Champion have shared the ring on multiple occasions in both AEW and NJPW. In singles competition, Mox has never beaten White, but he already has experience pinning him.

Back on October 22 last year, at NJPW's Night before the Rumble on 44th Street, the two were on opposite sides for a 12-man elimination match. In the end, Jon Moxley would end up pinning Jay White, who was the last man standing for his team, and score a win for his team.

Tonight, the two met in the ring once more, along with Swerve Strickland in the Continental Classic Gold League Finals in a three-way match. The winner would get a spot in the finals taking place at Worlds End for the modern-day Triple Crown.

In the end, Moxley isolated the Switchblade in the ring, and with Swerve incapacitated, this allowed him to hit the Death Rider to score a win, and a ticket to the finals.

He now waits to face either Bryan Danielson or Eddie Kingston in the finals of the tournament.

