Jon Moxley pulled from popular non-AEW event by Tony Khan

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was recently confirmed to have been pulled from a previously scheduled appearance outside of Tony Khan's promotion.

The Purveyor of Violence was slated to have a match at ScrapperMania 2023 for Ireland's Over the Top Wrestling Promotion. The bout would have seen him face off against Trent Seven in a singles match. However, the schedule directly conflicts with his participation in AEW’s House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, Ohio, Moxley’s home State.

As a result, Tony Khan was forced to pull him out of the ScrapperMania event's scheduled appearance. Eddie Kingston and one more All Elite star are set to appear at the non-AEW Promotion instead, as confirmed by their tweet.

"OTT have announced their first ever FanFest for Scrappermania 7. Due to circumstances out of their control, Jon Moxley will no longer be available to appear. Eddie Kingston, a 2nd unamed AEW star, will appear along with Santino Marella, Davey Richards, Big Damo and more."

AEW Star Jon Moxley was recently accused of being "unprofessional"

Although the Purveyor of Violence is certainly a popular star, he was recently criticized by a wrestling veteran.

The BCC member was seen blatantly blading himself with the camera on him during a recent match. While he has often been seen bleeding during his fights, his reckless use of blading has been received poorly by fans and critics alike.

In an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that the former World Champion was unprofessional.

"Let's call a spade a spade, Moxley has kind of been unprofessional... He always gets caught blading himself, and it's just kind of weird he's having this type of behaviour since he has come back from alcohol rehab. Like he's kind of got, this is like the type of stuff you would do like, what's this guy doing up there? Is he messed up?" [From 2:20 onwards]

As of now, Moxley is gearing up to face Hangman Page at AEW Revolution. However, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

