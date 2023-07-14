“Jon Moxley about to retire”, “It's gonna be WWE lite now” – Massive change in AEW leaves fans fuming

Amid the reports of AEW adopting new safety protocols to keep the wrestlers safe from injury, fans have already begun comparing it with WWE's PG product.

As everyone in the wrestling community knows while WWE has been a PG 13 product for over a decade now, AEW, on the other hand, focused on catering to a different target audience by keeping the product TV-14, allowing blood and adult content on their shows since its inception in 2019.

However, recent reports suggest that the landscape of the All Elite promotion as we know it is about to change forever. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Tony Khan and the higher-ups have issued a document within their company to adopt some safety protocols in order to avoid injuries.

The report stated that the Jacksonville-based promotion has decided to ban some unsafe moves, including unprotected chair shots to the head and back of the head, and blind moves on turnbuckles. Also, wrestlers bleeding or spitting in the crowd, and physical interaction with the crowd is not allowed as well.

Furthermore, there are several moves that need clearance by the higher-ups before wrestlers can perform them. Such moves include bumps on the apron or ringside, spots involving tables and ladders, use of the commentary table and ring steps, and so on.

Meanwhile, ever since the news broke out, Internet Wrestling Twitter seems to be fuming and has already begun predicting the future of the promotion, also taking a dig at Jon Moxley. Let's check out some interesting reactions on Twitter:

Is AEW heading to the route where WWE already is?

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Tony Khan have seemingly targeted an audience that was looking for an alternative to WWE until now and it's fair to say they have achieved a decent amount of success by doing so.

However, the new safety protocols reportedly being implemented will definitely change the complexion of the Jacksonville-based promotion. In fact, after the implementation of these protocols, the product will cater to the casual audience more than the usual hardcore wrestling fans.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Here are my overall thoughts on AEW instituting new safety protocols and banning certain moves and actions from talent, plus requiring pre-approval from others.



Watch the full video on Youtube.

Furthermore, AEW would perhaps slowly and steadily go down the route of a PG product to actually become an alternative to the Stamford-based promotion in the very near future.

Henceforth, only time will tell how the potential new policies and protocols will affect the All Elite promotion, and how the wrestlers react to the same would also be interesting to find out.

Poll : 0 votes