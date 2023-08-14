"Joshua Fatu u are All Elite," "What if ALL IN London Jey shows up" - Fans erupt to predictions as WWE removes Jey Uso from its roster

WWE's decision to place Jey Uso on the Alumni roster has sent shockwaves through wrestling fans.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, fans saw an intense showdown between The Bloodline family members that no one saw coming. Jimmy Uso took center stage, aiming to explain his actions during the Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam.

Initially, tensions escalated as Jey Uso refused to attack his brother, instead delivering a stunning blow to Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and eventually superkicking his brother Jimmy Uso.

After the chaos, Jey announced his departure and said he was out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE altogether, leaving fans stunned. Following this, the promotion decided to move Jey Uso to the Alumni section.

Fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on Jey leaving the promotion, with many speculating about a potential move to AEW. While others anticipated a potential debut at the highly anticipated All In in London.

Check out the reactions below:

"Joshua Fatu u are all elite,"

"Look at top right of pick Jeff Hardy is in AEW what if ALL IN London Jey shows up,"

"I'll only believe it when I see Jey Uso is All Elite,"

"Jey uso vs Omega ALL IN book it,"

"Then they're gonna make him go to AEW as kayfabe,"

"I'll be seeing Jey in AEW SOON,"

How long did Jey Uso worked for WWE?

The dynamic duo of The Usos, comprising Jimmy and Jey Uso, entered the WWE scene in 2009. In March 2010, they had already cemented their place on the main roster.

The Usos imprinted their names in history as eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions and have an unmatched record for the longest tag team title reign in history with an astonishing 622-day run.

This remarkable run come to an end in the main of WrestleMania 39 Night One against the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who emerged as the new Tag Team Champions.

At Money in the Bank 2023, Jey Uso achieved one of the biggest moments of his career when he secured a career-defining victory with The Usos prevailing against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the tag team main event.

This match saw Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns, marking the first time Reigns had been pinned since December 2019. On SmackDown, Jey decided to quit the promotion after working in the promotion for almost 14 years.

Do you think Jey Uso would be making a jump to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

