Julia Hart seemingly teases popular AEW star's heel turn following Rampage

AEW star Julia Hart has a dark character as she is a part of the House of Black faction in All Elite Wrestling. Hart recently took to Twitter and teased a fellow AEW star possibly turning to the dark side and joining her in the group.

The star in question is none other than Skye Blue who has been positioned as a rising star in the company's women's division. She has also twisted up her character and unveiled a new look after being misted by Julia Hart.

Sky Blue is also a lot more aggressive in the ring now as compared to before which could lead to her joining The House of Black in the future.

On Twitter, Julia Hart posted a cryptic tweet that fans are speculating is directed towards Skye Blue who has been tweaking up her character as of late:

"She’s in the clouds, heavy and dark, waiting to fall like rain"

Saraya praises AEW star Skye Blue

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya recently praised Skye Blue for her positive attitude backstage.

Skye Blue is one of the most consistent AEW stars who has upped her game recently. Blue is seemingly set to receive a push as she is being built up to become the fifth member of the popular faction, The House of Black in All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview, Saraya called Skye Blue an angel and praised her:

"If I were starting out like that I would be sh*tting bricks. I remember talking to Skye. I think she was having a singles match against Ruby [Soho]. I said to her focus on selling facials. Rather than focusing on the moves, I told her it's about the story you're telling. She is just so sweet. She is an angel backstage. Everyone loves her. She is back there gluing gems on everyone's wrestling gear. She helps make wrestling gear. She is just helpful to everybody. So it felt nice to give back to her a little bit. She is killing it," Saraya said.

