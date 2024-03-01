"Just ask for your release, "Leave the company already" - Fans react to absent AEW star taking a shot at Tony Khan over his recent comments

Fans reacted to a currently absent AEW star's recent comments, taking a shot at Tony Khan. The star in question is Miro.

When Miro first signed with AEW, he made an instant splash and dominated the entire division. It didn't take him long to win the TNT Championship and he was involved in some storylines along with his friend Kip Sabian. However, after their disbandment, Miro's relevance in the company has depreciated.

After spending several months on the bench, Miro finally returned to AEW Collision last year and was involved in a brief feud with Andrade El Idolo. However, just as it started to appear like he might get his push again, Miro hasn't been seen on television for weeks.

Tony Khan initially announced a Meat Madness match for AEW Revolution which was set to feature Wardlow, Lance Archer, and Powerhouse Hobbs. However, the match was later canceled as some wrestlers who were planned for the match got injured.

During the AEW Revolution media call, Tony Khan confirmed that Miro and Keith Lee would be in the Meat Madness match. However, it turned out that they were unavailable at the time. Miro then took to social media to take a dig at the AEW President.

AEW fans didn't wait to hit reply and respond to Miro's comments. Check out some of their reactions below:

AEW stars are reportedly rejecting Tony Khan's creative plans

Ever since AEW's inception, Tony has been the brains behind the creative direction of the company. He has essentially been sailing the ship all these years and is responsible for several things. However, it looks like not everyone is receptive to his creative plans.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that if an AEW star is keen to do something, Khan doesn't force them to.

"People don't want to do something and Tony doesn't make them do it. There's a lot of this. People aren't gonna come forward and talk about it publicly, they will someday. This is one of those things where people will say I'm wrong now and then someday people are going to talk and you'll realise that I'm actually not wrong."

He further said:

"I hear about this every single day. Trying to put together these shows is just a whirlwind of 'Will this person do this? They don't want you? What can we do? Will you do it?'. There's a lot, a lot, a lot, of frustration." [H/T Cultaholic]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan manages to get a tighter grip on his roster and exercise his authority over them.

