"Just come back to WWE," "WrestleMania 40 return incoming" - CM Punk's reported suspension from AEW leaves fans disappointed

Wrestling fans across Twitter are disappointed after news broke about the reported suspension of CM Punk from AEW.

This incident follows an altercation between Punk and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry during AEW All In this past weekend. During the pre-show match between Jack Perry and HOOK, Perry's message to the camera – "It's real glass, cry me a river" – ignited speculation. This appeared to reference an earlier dispute between both stars about using real glass in a match at Collision a few weeks ago.

Afterward, a reported confrontation between Perry and Punk led to the 26-year-old's exit from the stadium, while Punk went on to defeat Samoa Joe in the opening match of All In.

This incident occurred a week before the promotion's next pay-per-view, All Out, which is in Chicago. Based on a recent update by Bryan Alvarez, there's speculation that CM Punk and Perry might not participate in the upcoming show.

Fans are disappointed with the news of the suspensions. Some fans expressed hopes for CM Punk's WWE return, while others speculated that Punk might be seeking a buyout of his AEW contract. Many voiced their opinions that Punk should consider parting ways with Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff criticizes Tony Khan's leadership role in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who hasn't shied away from expressing his opinions on All Elite Wrestling, has shared his thoughts on CM Punk's recent backstage conflicts.

Speaking on the Locked & Loaded podcast, Bischoff questioned Tony Khan's leadership, wondering whether he was allowing CM Punk to dictate his promotion's operations:

"If it happens to be true, what in the name of f*k?" Bischoff said regarding reports of Punk having the ability to decide who is and is not booked for AEW Collision tapings. "Who's running that company? Is Tony Khan this little dweeb that just is in love with CM Punk and is letting a talent dictate how Tony runs the business he's invested upwards of $100 million in? What? How does this happen?"

Bischoff continued:

"This guy is — if any of this is true, I blame it all on Tony Khan. He's a b**h. He's letting CM Punk run roughshod over everybody in the company. I don't see AEW having any kind of a real future if indeed this is true," Bischoff said.

It remains to be seen how the company will handle the situation. However, during the media scrum after All In, Tony Khan also addressed this incident briefly.

