"Just come home to WWE," "TK, let him go" - Fans explode in anger as top AEW star reportedly threatens to quit the company

Wrestling fans are abuzz as top AEW star threatens to quit the promotion amid his backstage clash with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

At AEW All In, tensions reached a boiling point backstage, as CM Punk reportedly clashed with rising star Jack Perry. The reported clash took place before Punk's match with Samoa Joe in the opening contest of the show.

The incident unfolded during Jack Perry's match against HOOK on the All In pre-show. Perry took a not-so-subtle jab at The Second City Saint for the use of glass in the match. This sly remark referred to an argument between Perry and Punk that had happened a few weeks ago on Collision, where Punk nixed Perry's plan to use real glass in a spot.

After Jack Perry's loss of the FTW Championship to HOOK, an incident occurred backstage involving Perry and CM Punk. According to a report by Wade Keller of PWTorch, during the intense situation, Punk issued a threat to leave the company. This caused the production staff to be on high alert in case All In had to start late or if the match order had to be changed.

As news of the backstage drama spread, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Some expressed concern over the drama surrounding CM Punk and suggested that Tony Khan should consider parting ways with him. Others felt Punk's behavior was unwanted and called for him to leave the promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Gangrel warns Edge that he might end up like CM Punk if he joins AEW

CM Punk's journey with All Elite Wrestling has raised eyebrows amongst fans and legends, prompting Attitude Era icon Gangrel to offer his perspective on Edge's potential career move to Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on the Fangin N Bangin podcast, Gangrel expressed his thoughts on CM Punk's trouble in AEW and offered a word of caution to Edge regarding a potential move:

"I just think, why [would Edge join AEW]? That's all. He's Edge. What else are you gonna do? You're Edge, you're one of the greatest human beings in the world. I don't wanna see him go there and become like how everybody looks at CM Punk or everything. It seems like it's turmoil and chaos, but maybe he can turn all that around."

Expand Tweet

Following his victory over Sheamus on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, Edge's WWE contract supposedly concluded, fueling speculation about a potential switch to AEW.

Do you think CM Punk should quit Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE