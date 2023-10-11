"Just fire him," "The man behind the Devil mask" - Fans in anger as AEW reportedly lifts former champion's indefinite suspension

Wrestling fans are buzzing with speculation and opinions after AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry is no longer suspended.

Jack Perry has been out of action since All In, where he had a backstage altercation with CM Punk. He was suspended indefinitely following the incident and maintained a low profile during his hiatus. Meanwhile, Punk was fired from the promotion.

The former FTW Champion has remained silent since his AEW hiatus started. He left television after finishing up a storyline with Hook, where he played the role of a heel. According to reports, the indefinite suspension status has quietly changed. He is apparently no longer suspended, but they are waiting for the right time to bring him back. At the same time, it remains to be seen when the promotion brings him back.

This news has sparked a lot of reactions from wrestling fans on Twitter. Some are happy to hear that Perry is no longer suspended, and they are excited to see when he returns. Others, however, believe he should be fired for his role in the backstage altercation with Punk.

Still, other fans are speculating that Perry could be the person behind the devil mask who attacked Jay White backstage a few weeks ago.

Only time will tell when the promotion brings the former FTW Champion back into the ring.

AEW personality comments on the Jack Perry backstage incident

Despite AEW All In being a historic event for Tony Khan's promotion, much of it has been overshadowed by the backstage incident before the main card began between Jack Perry and CM Punk.

AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness recently spoke on this, noting that social media is partly responsible for this.

"That's arguably the problem with social media is that a few voices can make a lot of noise. For someone who saw how much work went into that show, you know, the prestige and what it meant for not just me, but all the other people on the show, to be talking about anything other than the show, then it's a bit of a slight, certainly."

However, with Perry no longer being suspended, it will be interesting to see if he decides to go after Hook or target someone else.

What are your thoughts on Jack Perry being no longer suspended? Sound off in the comments section below.