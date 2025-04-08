"Just get out of AEW," "Ask for that release" - Fans erupt after top star drops a huge tease at joining The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate might soon recruit a new member. MJF seems to be on the verge of joining the popular faction.
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith at Dynasty. During the match, Friedman made a surprise appearance and knocked out Bill with his Dynamite Diamond ring while the referee was distracted.
The interference allowed The Hurt Syndicate to take advantage of the opening and defeat the challengers to retain its gold. After the assistance at Dynasty, MJF teased joining the dominant stable with the following tweet:
"We hurt people!!!" Friedman wrote on X.
Many fans on X reacted negatively to the abovementioned tweet. They were not pleased with The Wolf of Wrestling's budding alliance with The Hurt Syndicate.
"You're embarrassing yourself and your small fanbase. Just get out of AEW, bro, save your career," a fan wrote.
"Just ask for that release they clearly have no creative for u just wasting ur time," a user commented.
Some fans were unhappy with MJF's current creative direction and blamed Tony Khan for his seemingly poor booking.
"For the love of god, get out of AEW, bro. This company is a death sentence for a wrestler's career," a tweet read.
"This is their longest reigning world champion btw. AEW has fumbled Max," a person posted.
The Hurt Syndicate's MVP shook hands with Swerve Strickland
While The Hurt Syndicate won its match against The Learning Tree, Swerve Strickland failed to capture the AEW World Championship on the same night at Dynasty, thanks to the returning Young Bucks.
After the event, MVP shared a post on Instagram where he was seen shaking hands with The New Flavor as a show of respect. He also acknowledged the former World Champion in his post's caption.
"I see you, @swerveconfident . Respect. #aew #dynasty #aewdynasty #thehurtsyndicate," MVP wrote with the video below.
Last year, Strickland was involved in a bitter feud with The Hurt Syndicate. He fought Benjamin and Lashley in different matches. While he defeated The Gold Standard, he couldn't beat The All Mighty.