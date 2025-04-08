  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynasty 2025
  • "Just get out of AEW," "Ask for that release" - Fans erupt after top star drops a huge tease at joining The Hurt Syndicate

"Just get out of AEW," "Ask for that release" - Fans erupt after top star drops a huge tease at joining The Hurt Syndicate

By Monika Thapa
Modified Apr 08, 2025 09:45 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate [Source: MVP on X]
The Hurt Syndicate [Image source: MVP on X]

The Hurt Syndicate might soon recruit a new member. MJF seems to be on the verge of joining the popular faction.

Ad

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith at Dynasty. During the match, Friedman made a surprise appearance and knocked out Bill with his Dynamite Diamond ring while the referee was distracted.

The interference allowed The Hurt Syndicate to take advantage of the opening and defeat the challengers to retain its gold. After the assistance at Dynasty, MJF teased joining the dominant stable with the following tweet:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We hurt people!!!" Friedman wrote on X.

Many fans on X reacted negatively to the abovementioned tweet. They were not pleased with The Wolf of Wrestling's budding alliance with The Hurt Syndicate.

"You're embarrassing yourself and your small fanbase. Just get out of AEW, bro, save your career," a fan wrote.
"Just ask for that release they clearly have no creative for u just wasting ur time," a user commented.
Ad
Ad

Some fans were unhappy with MJF's current creative direction and blamed Tony Khan for his seemingly poor booking.

"For the love of god, get out of AEW, bro. This company is a death sentence for a wrestler's career," a tweet read.
"This is their longest reigning world champion btw. AEW has fumbled Max," a person posted.
Ad

The Hurt Syndicate's MVP shook hands with Swerve Strickland

While The Hurt Syndicate won its match against The Learning Tree, Swerve Strickland failed to capture the AEW World Championship on the same night at Dynasty, thanks to the returning Young Bucks.

After the event, MVP shared a post on Instagram where he was seen shaking hands with The New Flavor as a show of respect. He also acknowledged the former World Champion in his post's caption.

Ad
"I see you, @swerveconfident . Respect. #aew #dynasty #aewdynasty #thehurtsyndicate," MVP wrote with the video below.

Last year, Strickland was involved in a bitter feud with The Hurt Syndicate. He fought Benjamin and Lashley in different matches. While he defeated The Gold Standard, he couldn't beat The All Mighty.

About the author
Monika Thapa

Monika Thapa

Twitter icon

Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.

Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.

Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.

When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी