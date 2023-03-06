"Just like the Balor turn on Gargano" - Wrestling world goes nuts after a major AEW star turns heel at Revolution 2023

The world of pro wrestling turned its head at the AEW Revolution event when Ruby Soho, one of the promotion's top stars, shocked fans by turning heel. The event had already delivered a stunning match for the women's title, but what happened after the match had fans in disbelief.

At Revolution pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter retained the Women's World Championship by pinning Ruby Soho. But the real shock came after the match when Toni Storm attacked Hayter and Britt Baker.

Soho intervened and attacked everyone with her finishing move, No Future, before aligning herself with Storm and Saraya by spray painting "Ls" on Team DMD, making it clear that she had officially turned heel and was now aligned with Storm and Saraya.

Fans on Twitter were quick to react, with many expressing their shock and disbelief at the turn of events. Some praised Ruby Soho for the bold move, while others were left wondering what this meant for the future of AEW's women's division.

Check out the reactions below:

Mega2211 | Shiny CupKicks Appreciator @BexKaiToniTime Ruby Soho 🤝 Finn Balor

Turning heel via a slick Pele kick





King Wrestling @king_wrestling5 @womenstitless They all came from WWE so it makes lot of sense lol

angel👛 @angellovesxoxo_ @womenstitless leader of the riott squad and the leader of absolution

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame Ruby Soho has joined the nWWEo

Overall, the wrestling world has gone nuts over Ruby Soho's shocking turn at AEW Revolution. While it remains to be seen what the long-term implications of this move will be.

What are your thoughts on Ruby Soho turning heel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

