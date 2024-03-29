"Just a political b*tch" - 2-time WWE champion brutally buries AEW's Chris Jericho

A former WWE World Tag Team Champion recalls his experience working with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and does not have nice things to say about The Ocho.

The star in question is Rene Dupree. Rene is best known for his time in WWE from 2002 to 2007. He also captured the tag team gold two times with different partners during his run. Dupree also had the opportunity to share the locker room with several legends in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast recently, Dupree recalled working with the former WWE and AEW World Champion, labeling him a politician.

"Working with the guy was... he was just a political b*tch, you know what I mean, he was just all politics. And when he drank he turned into the biggest prick ever when he drank alcohol. Whenever he was at the bar drinking it was like I'll be in my room, I didn't want to be around those guys because just turned in and you know like alcohol is true serum, like I'm a firm believer like when you get drunk that brings out the real you and the real Chris Jericho is a prick. [5:45-6:33]

Renee Dupree says Chris Jericho always wants to be in the spotlight

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree also gave an example of Chris Jericho joining NJPW in order to be in the spotlight. Furthermore, Dupree also feels that Jericho is doing the same thing in AEW.

"He was just a politician, and I could see the same thing with AEW. It's like don't you find it funny when Kenny Omega was over in New Japan and he was creating all those waves and getting himself over, then all of a sudden Jericho is over there putting himself in the mix. Because he always has to be a part of the spotlight whatever is trending he always has to be a part of it." [7:04-7:37]

Meanwhile, Jericho is currently involved in a storyline with FTW Champion Hook in AEW. Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Demo God.

