"Just put the group out of their misery" - Fans aren't impressed with major AEW faction's run

A major AEW faction's run has been disappointing, according to many fans who believe the company should get rid of the whole group.

The faction in question is none other than the Undisputed Kingdom, which is led by Adam Cole along with members Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Kanellis.

The new stable revealed at Worlds End pay-per-view shocked fans as it revolved around the Devil storyline in AEW, which was intriguing to many. However, the booking of the group has been receiving a lot of criticism lately from the fans.

On Twitter, a fan aired his displeasure on the Undisputed Kingdom and said he can't take them seriously.

Expand Tweet

The fans reacted to the post, with many agreeing with the above statement and stating that the company should put the group out of their misery.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter believes Wardlow does not fit in AEW's Undisputed Kingdom

The Undisputed Kingdom faction was one of the shocking reveals from last year in All Elite Wrestling. The group includes Matt Taven, Mike Kanellis, Roderick Strong, Wardlow, and Adam Cole. However, Bill Apter had an interesting claim about The War Dog's involvement in the group.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted how Mr. Mayhem does not fit in the Undisputed Kingdom.

"I didn't even think it would be Adam Cole. I really didn't. When the lights went out and came back on, I was like "Oh that's his best friend!" When I looked behind him and I saw Wardlow there, I had to look twice to see if it was Wardlow. For some reason, it just didn't fit that Wardlow was there. But you were right, I don't know where the're going. This is another new faction in AEW, and they have a ton of factions already. So I don't know where they're gonna go with this either," said Apter. [From 05:28 to 06:13]

Wardlow is a former TNT Champion, and many believe he can stand his ground when it comes to being a singles star. It will be interesting to see what the company decides to do with Mr. Mayhem after the Undisputed Kingdom disbands.

Do you want to see Wardlow become a World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.