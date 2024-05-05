"Just release him," "He should come back to WWE" - Fans react to latest AEW update on Jeff Hardy

It was recently revealed that AEW star Jeff Hardy was cleared to compete and could make a return to the promotion soon. The news delighted many fans as they are looking forward to seeing what could be in store for him this time around.

The Charismatic Enigma has not competed inside the ring since February 2024, as he sustained a broken nose during his match against Sammy Guevara. Before being hurt, Jeff Hardy had an underwhelming singles run. The former world champion's brother, Matt Hardy, recently departed AEW after his contract expired. This has led many to wonder what's next for Jeff in the company.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that Jeff was officially cleared by AEW doctors and he could make his return to the promotion soon. This also confirmed that the 46-year-old was still signed to the Tony Khan-led company.

Several fans were not pleased after Matt disclosed that The Charismatic Enigma was still part of AEW. Some wanted him to join the Triple H-led WWE and reform The Hardy Boyz alongside The Broken One.

One fan wrote that Jeff should go to TNA as he might not be able to keep up with the performers in AEW.

"Just release him. Let him go to TNA. I don't think he can hang in AEW," one fan claimed.

"AEW is worst. I hope he comes back home to WWE," a Twitter user mentioned.

"He should come back to WWE," wrote another fan.

Other fans began speculating about Jeff Hardy's potential creative direction if he chose to stay in AEW. One Twitter user wanted him to combine forces with Adam Copeland (fka Edge) to take on the House of Black.

A fan even suggested that he should turn heel and go after Sammy Guevara, seeking revenge for his latest injury.

"It's a little nostalgic, but Jeff backing up Cope [Adam Copeland] against The House would be pretty bada**," one fan suggested.

"Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Copeland ladder match at All In for the TNT Championship. I NEED IT," a fan wrote.

"Give me heel Jeff Hardy and have him attack Sammy Guevara for injuring him," a Twitter user mentioned.

Jeff Hardy seemingly teased bringing back an old character

Earlier this week, Jeff Hardy posted a cryptic photo of himself on Instagram wearing a mask that looked all too similar to one of his alter egos, Willow. For those unaware, Willow is a mysterious and unhinged on-screen persona of Jeff.

Since Jeff is seemingly set to return to All Elite Wrestling soon, he could make a massive impact by introducing his dark character to the AEW audience. This could help the veteran regain his credibility after Matt departed the company.