"Just release him," "I hope he comes back home to WWE" - Fans react after AEW star gets cleared for major return

An AEW star recently got cleared to return to in-ring action for the promotion. However, fans are hoping that the latter chooses to return to the WWE. The star in question is none other than Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma has been out of action since he suffered a broken nose during the No Disqualifications match against Sammy Guevara on the February 14, 2024, episode of Rampage. The Spanish God botched a Shooting Star Press and landed awkwardly on Hardy's face.

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran confirmed that Jeff Hardy was cleared to wrestle.

“I can let you know this. Jeff [Hardy] had been to his doctor, and he'd seen the AEW doctor, and as of right now, as of a couple of days ago, he is officially cleared. He is cleared to wrestle, and he could be competing, I guess, soon. I guess he could be competing in the future any day now,” said Matt Hardy.

On expected terms, fans reacted to the exciting development with varied thoughts. A fan hoped that Jeff Hardy would pack his bags and return home to the WWE.

"He shouldn’t be competing, and I hate to say this too. I like Jeff Hardy, but he should just retire! I don’t want to see him get hurt again in the ring," tweeted one fan.

One fan hoped the veteran would leave All Elite Wrestling and return to TNA.

"Let's hope they can treat the guy like the main event attraction that he is and not a midcard match on Rampage," a fan tweeted.

"okay, hear me out, heel Jeff in The Elite. Okay, I'll see myself out, nevermind!" a fan suggested.

It will be interesting to see when Jeff Hardy returns to the squared circle.

Eric Bischoff wants AEW star Jeff Hardy to retire from professional wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the future of Jeff Hardy in professional wrestling. The former WWE Champion has been absent from television since his match against Sammy Guevara in February on Rampage. However, Jeff Hardy has been teasing his potential return with his ''Willow'' persona.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW General Manager suggested that The Charismatic Enigma should hang up his boots and not consider returning to All Elite Wrestling or WWE.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for Jeff to be working in AEW or WWE. It’s easier with AEW because they’re not on the road much, other than for television production. I think Jeff would be better off away from wrestling. Spend some time with your kids and your wife. Appreciate what you’ve got and be grateful for what you’ve got. Be grateful you could still walk with all the crazy stuff you put yourself through, both recreationally and in the ring professionally. Be grateful for your health, and just look back and smile. That’d be my advice,” he said. [H/T: Ringsidenews]

Jeff Hardy is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. However, his AEW run has been underwhelming due to injury-related issues. It will be interesting to see how things transpire once he returns to TV.

