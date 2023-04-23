"Just in time for a ppv match with... Seth Rollins?" - Twitterverse is excited to see popular AEW star returning to action

A popular star is reportedly returning to AEW soon, leading to an uproar on social media.

The star in question is Bandido. Following his initial performance in the Jacksonville-based promotion last year, the 28-year-old quickly attracted widespread notice. Later, he also attempted to win the ROH World Title. Despite his losses, his fight with Rush showcased his outstanding achievements, leading to AEW signing him.

His glaring absence from All Elite programming has invited many questions about his status. While Tony Khan explained that visa issues were keeping Bandido away, a recent report claimed that those issues were now resolved.

News of Bandido's return understandably led to social media erupting with reactions.

TheRipcurl @ripcurl_the @DrainBamager Just in time for a ppv match with... Seth Rollins? @DrainBamager Just in time for a ppv match with... Seth Rollins?

Maccavism @maccavism @DrainBamager Bandido vs Jay White. Do it Tony @DrainBamager Bandido vs Jay White. Do it Tony

Iceman @lceman_Kazansky 🏻 @DrainBamager Thanks to Bandido's absence, we get Komander signing with AEW, which likely takes away from Bandido's TV time. @DrainBamager Thanks to Bandido's absence, we get Komander signing with AEW, which likely takes away from Bandido's TV time. 👎🏻

Bartolito 👨🏼‍🌾 @Oscvr444 @lceman_Kazansky



youtu.be/IsnlYeOKgi0 @DrainBamager Well in Mexico Bandido and Komander are part of the faction called “Golden Guns” and Bandido was a kind of teacher/guide for Komander when he started to work outside Mexico so I won’t doubt if they start to work as a tag team in AEW @lceman_Kazansky @DrainBamager Well in Mexico Bandido and Komander are part of the faction called “Golden Guns” and Bandido was a kind of teacher/guide for Komander when he started to work outside Mexico so I won’t doubt if they start to work as a tag team in AEWyoutu.be/IsnlYeOKgi0

nbtkyjp @nbtkyjp @DrainBamager Gonna be a whole lotta lucha on AEW tv and I’m stoked for it. @DrainBamager Gonna be a whole lotta lucha on AEW tv and I’m stoked for it.

Chris Jericho had apparently convinced Tony Khan to sign Bandido to AEW

Bandido's match with Chris Jericho for the ROH title was truly a showcase of the former's skill, which led to the Ocho asking Tony Khan to sign him.

Speaking on his Talk is Jericho podcast, the former All Elite Champion praised the 28-year-old star, claiming he had pushed for the signing immediately after their match.

"Going out there with this guy [Bandido] and not knowing anything about him, he's such a great flier and he has such power. He held me up for the standing suplex, I think for like 60 seconds, and the blood was rushing to my head and I could barely hold on. He was so strong and when he finally brought me down, the people started going nuts. That's when we had them."

He added:

"It's one of those matches where everything was going too well. I spun his mask around and had him tap out to the walls, and as soon as we got back through the curtain, I said to Tony (Khan), 'We need to sign this guy.' That's what we did. It took a while to actually get him to commit, but man, we signed him and I see big things in the future for Bandido." [H/T: Fightful]

𝙰𝚢𝚘'𝚜 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜💾 @ayowrestleclips I don't even what Bandido did but it was crazy



Bandido vs Chris Jericho @ AEW Dynamite 9.28.22 I don't even what Bandido did but it was crazyBandido vs Chris Jericho @ AEW Dynamite 9.28.22 https://t.co/7LTsM4fJ85

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Bandido in AEW.

Who do you want to see Bandido face after his return? Sound off in the comments section below!

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes