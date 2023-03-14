"Keep him away from Omega and the Bucks until they leave to WWE" - Twitter reacts to subtle hints about top AEW star's return

The world of professional wrestling is buzzing with excitement as fans speculate about the potential return of former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Punk's recent Instagram story shows him working out, but the background music has fans talking. The song playing in the background is Hatebreed's 'Honor Never Dies,' which many fans believe is a subtle hint at Punk's return to Ring of Honor. This was the promotion where he first made a name for himself, and his return would be a massive moment for wrestling fans.

It's worth noting that Tony Khan, who owns All Elite Wrestling, also has an ownership stake in Ring of Honor. This means there's a possibility of Punk wrestling in either promotion, leading to even more excitement among fans.

Some also speculated about what the return could mean for CM Punk's future in wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

GOATZONLY @GOATZNLY @WrestlingCovers That would be smart. Keep him away from Omega and the bucks until they leave to wwe @WrestlingCovers That would be smart. Keep him away from Omega and the bucks until they leave to wwe

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg @nhathaniel_h Sending CM Punk to ROH is one way to keep him and the elite apart @nhathaniel_h Sending CM Punk to ROH is one way to keep him and the elite apart

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @WrestlingCovers Imagine CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe fighting for ROH world title. @WrestlingCovers Imagine CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe fighting for ROH world title. https://t.co/sMErOTo9RE

Cult Of Personality hits @WrestlingCovers Eddie wins the ROH World TitleCult Of Personality hits @WrestlingCovers Eddie wins the ROH World TitleCult Of Personality hits

Bengals Outsider @CIgnarski @TheEnemiesPE3 Once The Elite jumps ship, Phil will feel it's safe to come back. @TheEnemiesPE3 Once The Elite jumps ship, Phil will feel it's safe to come back.

tict0c @tiCt0C @WrestlingCovers I mean Colt is working behind the scenes at ROH soooooooo. I mean he could do it again and push Colt back to AEW. @WrestlingCovers I mean Colt is working behind the scenes at ROH soooooooo. I mean he could do it again and push Colt back to AEW.

El Diablo Guapo @AceOfHearts9999 @WrestlingCovers Dude is trolling. He'll be back in AEW vs MJF by the summer @WrestlingCovers Dude is trolling. He'll be back in AEW vs MJF by the summer

The former champion is suspended from AEW after an alleged altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. There are rumors that the contracts of The Elite will expire by the end of 2023.

Tommy Dreamer talks about CM Punk returning to AEW

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer recently commented on the potential return of CM Punk to AEW, stating that fans would go crazy if the former WWE Champion made his comeback to the company.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Dreamer was unsure if Punk would return but that it would be a huge moment if he did.

“The place would go nuts, we would go nuts, we would be talking about it forever. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, kind of hope it does but if it doesn’t you’ve got to move on and you’ve got to look within your company.” [12:23-12:37]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Could it be ?? #RingOfHonor CM Punk’s IG story with Hatebreed’s “Honor Never Dies”Could it be ?? CM Punk’s IG story with Hatebreed’s “Honor Never Dies”Could it be ?? 👀👀 #RingOfHonor https://t.co/O0dNrAXzGo

The former champion has been absent from AEW since his World Championship match against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where he was injured.

Do you believe CM Punk will return to wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

