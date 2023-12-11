Kenny Omega defends female AEW star; fires back at a fan saying she ‘can’t wrestle or draw 15 cents’

Kenny Omega recently clapped back at a "fan" who had negative comments about a certain member of the AEW roster. This would be former AEW Women's Champion Riho.

The Japanese star, though she was the inaugural Women's Champion, has received many negative comments over the years. She ultimately ended up deactivating her Twitter account earlier this year due to this. Other members of the roster including Omega, and Eddie Kingston have stood up to those bullying her.

A discourse on Twitter began when fans talked about Riho's "believability" as a wrestler. One fan had claimed that Riho was not believable in any way or shape, especially with how she looked. Kenny Omega replied to the fan, as he claimed that the Japanese star could lift him up, and he'd be willing to bet on it.

"She could out-lift your poindexter a**, b***h. I’d legit put money on it." Omega replied.

Expand Tweet

The tweet of the fan was deleted, but a screenshot of the full thread can be found here.

Kenny Omega wins in his return

Last night on Collision, Kenny Omega took on Ethan Page in what would be a battle of two Canadians in front of their home country fans. As Page said, this was Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, as he wanted to prove he was also one of the top Canadian wrestlers in the industry.

The match was only booked last week after the All Ego star laid down the challenge during Dynamite. The Cleaner responded moments later and accepted the challenge.

Despite the effort, in the end, the former AEW World Champion would still take the victory after planting Page with a One-Winged Angel in the center of the ring for the three count.

After the match, he was attacked by Big Bill, one-half of the AEW Tag Team champions, and one of the men that the Golden Jets will face soon.

After finally besting a full-blown Don Callis Family, Kenny Omega has been gaining momentum, and may now look to aim for other accolades, which include another possible reign as tag team champion.

Do you think the Golden Jets can become the AEW Tag Team champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.