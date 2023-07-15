Kenny Omega's 'childhood friend' sqaushed in under 4 minutes on AEW Rampage

Kenny Omega's training partner and childhood friend, Mentallo, was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita in under four minutes on AEW Rampage.

Flanked by Don Callis, Takeshita endured a barrage of boos from the raucous crowd en route to his impressive victory.

Don Callis was up to his usual shenanigans before the match and introduced Mentallo as the "childhood friend" of Kenny Omega and his first training partner. Mentallo started off the match brightly but was soon overpowered by the Japanese star.

Don Callis' new ally looked like he had an issue with his knee but went ahead anyway. Despite a valiant effort by Mentallo, Takeshita, who is a former DDT Pro-Wrestling star, picked up the win after landing a senton from the top rope on his wounded opponent.

Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis' rivalry with Kenny Omega now takes a new turn as the two men destroyed his childhood friend. This is likely to give Omega more impetus to go after the heel duo. With the Blood and Guts match on the horizon, it remains to be seen what will happen.

