"Kenny wanna leave u can tell," "Kenny to WWE confirmed" - Fans erupt following Kenny Omega's comments amid AEW absence

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently addressed the infamous Brawl Out incident on his Twitch stream. The fans reacted to Omega's comments, and many believe that he wants to jump ship to the WWE under Triple H's new regime.

The All Out 2022 PPV event is one of the most memorable events in All Elite Wrestling history. The main event featured CM Punk defending his AEW World Title against Hangman Adam Page. After the show ended, things got heated between CM Punk and The Elite as they got into a physical altercation which led to the suspension of both parties. Everyone involved in the incident was also forced to sign NDAs.

Speaking in his recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega opened up about the backstage fight and claimed that sometimes, fighting is the only way to fix things.

"Kenny Omega spoke on his involvement in Brawl Out, getting CM Punk’s Dog Larry to safety, believing fighting sometimes can be the answer, and also believing he shouldn’t be an AEW EVP" (Twitch)

Expand Tweet

The fans were quick to jump to some interesting conclusions as they claimed that Kenny Omega is interested in moving to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kurt Angle heaps praise at former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Many consider AEW star Kenny Omega to be one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. The Cleaner made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He has won titles all over the globe and is also a former AEW World Champion as well. Many have wanted to see him sign with WWE, but that may never happen due to his positioning in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestling Life with Ben Veal, Kurt Angle praised Kenny Omega and called him the greatest of all time.

“Well the one guy that’s turning my head right now and he continues to do it is Kenny Omega... Man him or Bryan Danielson. Those two I really think they’re the best today and I would, you know. I’m very grateful that Kenny Omega actually said that I was the greatest of all time and that when he needs to watch film of wrestlers I’m the one he watches, and it was like wow I feel the same way about him, you know. So, you know, it’s a mutual respect but I think both of us feel that we would’ve had a five star match if we were wrestling,” said Angle.

Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to diverticulitis. It will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling decides to bring Omega back when he is cleared.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want to see Kenny Omega sign with WWE someday? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion